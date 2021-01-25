ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
Video of women confronting Ishaq Dar in London goes viral

BR Web Desk Updated 25 Jan 2021

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ishaq Dar was confronted by a woman outside his London residence, who accused the politician of protecting party supremo Nawaz Sharif.

The video, who is making rounds on social media, it can be seen that the women accusing former finance minister and Prime Minister of looting the nation’s wealth.

“Be ashamed, be afraid of Allah,” the woman can be heard saying to Dar. “You have looted people.”

“You (Dar) can save Nawaz Sharif here but won’t be able to do it in front of Allah,” the woman said to Ishaq Dar.

The video showed Dar, who is under self-imposed-exile in London, going to his home without responding to the woman.

However, Ishaq Dar’s son Ali Dar respond to the woman and said “you [should] be ashamed, you are leveling [false] allegations against people.”

