‘Move heaven and earth, PM Imran Khan to stay’; Sarwar tells opposition

LAHORE: In a tacit message to the opposition leadership, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that the opposition parties may move heaven and earth, Prime Minister Imran Khan will stay in power till the next general elections in 2023.

During a meeting with Punjab Law Minister Raja Muhammad Basharat who called on him at the Governor’s House here on Monday, he said after repeated defeats on every front, the opposition parties under the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) were looking for a safe passage to save face.

About PDM, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said PDM’s desire to topple PTI government was no more than day-dreaming, adding that its leadership was licking its wound under the leadership of JUI(F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Sarwar said that the masses had rejected PDM’s agenda of division and anarchy in the country, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan was a resolute leader who would never compromise on his principles and no power in the world could blackmail him.

He said the PDM had been creating turmoil in the peaceful political environment for its survival but the government would not be affected, adding that the PTI government would also defeat PDM alliance in the Senate elections.

The PTI government was strong and stable and it was not threatened by PDM’s call of no-confidence move, he said, adding that the government was focused on taking the country out of economic challenges.

Provincial Law Minister Raja Muhammad Basharat said the government was taking practical steps to solve problems of the common man, adding that the nation had full confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Minister urged the opposition parties to desist from politics of disruption and work for strengthening democracy in the country.