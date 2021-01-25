Markets
Nasdaq opens at record high ahead of big-tech earnings
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 7.1 points, or 0.02%, at the open to 30989.85. The S&P 500 rose 10.2 points.
- Nasdaq Composite rose 138.1 points, or 1.02%, to 13681.211 at the opening bell.
25 Jan 2021
The Nasdaq opened at a record high on Monday as markets geared up for a busy week of earnings from mega-cap technology firms, while the Dow and S&P 500 came under pressure from a decline in Merck's shares.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 7.1 points, or 0.02%, at the open to 30989.85. The S&P 500 rose 10.2 points, or 0.27%, at the open to 3851.68, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 138.1 points, or 1.02%, to 13681.211 at the opening bell.
UN conference: PM calls for viable framework for affordable supply of COVID-19 vaccines to developing countries
Nasdaq opens at record high ahead of big-tech earnings
Chinese, Indian troops clash at Naku La in Sikkim leaves many injured on both sides
Moderna says COVID-19 vaccine effective against UK, South Africa variants
Pakistan 5th most vulnerable country to climate change: Report
Immediate solution of Kashmir must for regional peace, says Qureshi
Second wave: Pakistan sees lowest death toll in a day since November after 23 die from COVID-19
Indian, Chinese troops in new border brawl: reports
Borders tightened as coronavirus curfew fury spills over
Leaders set for online climate adaptation summit
Covid condemns billions to poverty for a decade: Oxfam
Biden to reinstate Covid travel bans: White House official
Read more stories
Comments