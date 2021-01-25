ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
Sale, production of cars increases 13.42 and 1.93pc respectively in 1st half

  • As many as 67,026 cars were sold against the sale of 59,094 units.
  • The production of cars increased from 60,862 units to 62,041 units.
APP 25 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: The sale and production of cars in the country has witnessed an increase of 13.42 and 1.93 percent respectively during the first half of financial year 2020-21 as compared to corresponding period of last year.

During the period under review, as many as 67,026 cars were sold against the sale of 59,094 units while the production of cars increased from 60,862 units to 62,041 units, showing growth of 13.42 and 1.93 percent respectively, according to Pakistan Automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA).

Among cars, the sale of Honda cars showing increase of 72.90 percent from 6,916 units in last year to 11,958 units during current year under review while Suzuki Swift sale dipped by 12.14 percent from 1,136 units to 998 units during FY 2020-21.

The sale of Toyota Corolla went down from 11,742 units to 8,427 units, showing decreased of 28.23 percent, the data revealed.

Similarly, the sale of Suzuki Cultus however going up from 6,609 units to 7,517 units, witnessing increase of 13.73 percent while the sale of Suzuki Wagon-R also rose by 20.50 percent from 4,546 units to 5,478 units.

The sale of Suzuki Bolan also witnessed increase of 28.38 percent from 2,790 units to 3,582 whereas the sale Suzuki Alto however witnessed decreased of 31.43 percent from 23,658 units to 16,221 units.

On the other hand, the production of Honda cars went up by 86.91 percent from 6,258 units to 11,697 units whereas the production of Suzuki Swift witnessed decline of 21.84 percent from 911 units to 712 units during six months of FY 2020-21.

The production of Toyota Corolla decline from 11,805 units to 8,440 units, showing decreased of 28.50 percent, it added.

The production of Suzuki Cultus however increased from 6,726 units to 7,582 units, witnessing increase of 12.72 percent while the production of Suzuki Wagon-R witnessed a sharp decline of 33.94 percent from 6,744 units to 4,455 units.

Meanwhile, the production of Suzuki Bolan witnessed nominal decline of 1.18 percent from 3,711 units to 3,667 units while the production of Suzuki Alto also decreased by 48.45 percent from 24,707 units to 12,734 units during July-December (2020-21).

