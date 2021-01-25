ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
ASC 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.85%)
AVN 99.18 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (5.24%)
BOP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.09%)
DGKC 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
EPCL 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
HASCOL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.61%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.92%)
KAPCO 40.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
MLCF 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.07%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
POWER 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.19%)
PPL 93.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.45%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.61%)
TRG 114.93 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (5.95%)
UNITY 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.6%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,883 Increased By ▲ 27.56 (0.57%)
BR30 25,120 Increased By ▲ 395.68 (1.6%)
KSE100 46,088 Increased By ▲ 219.6 (0.48%)
KSE30 19,166 Increased By ▲ 104.54 (0.55%)
Engineering goods exports grew by 19.01pc

  • During the period from July-Dec 20, Engineering goods worth US $ 101,644 were exported this year.
APP 25 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Engineering goods exports during first six months of FY 2020-21 grew by 19.01 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-Dec 20, Engineering goods worth US $ 101,644 were exported this year as compared to the exports of US $ 85,407 same period during last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of electric fans were increased by 11.89 percent, worth US $ 11,738 exported as compared to last year which was US $ 10,491 in same period.

Meanwhile, other electrical machinery exports were increase by 19.38 per cent, worth US $ 22,501 items which were also exported in current financial year as compared to the exports valuing US $ 18,849 of same period last year.

