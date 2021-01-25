Pakistan
Govt to strengthen its efforts for affordable education: Ghazala Siyal
25 Jan 2021
SUKKUR: Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Ghazala Siyalon Monday said the government will continue its efforts for the promotion of quality and affordable education.
Speaking in a public meeting at Khairpur, she said that government has unified educational system in the province under which the childrens will get the same education.
She said the joining of new people into PPP is ample proof of its better performance and growing popularity in the public.
The MPA said that education enabled harnessing true potentials for betterment of our own, the societies, besides making us a better human being.
