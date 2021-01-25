ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
CDWP approves 2 projects worth Rs 3.25 billion

  • Projects related to devolution and area development and water resources were presented in the meeting.
APP 25 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Monday approved two projects worth Rs 3.25 billion and agreed on one concept clearance proposal worth Rs 808 million under Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for further proceeding.

The meeting of the committee was held here chaired by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan and was attended by Secretary Planning Mathar Niaz Rana, Senior officials from Planning Commission and Federal Ministries and Divisions.

Projects related to devolution and area development and water resources were presented in the meeting.

The CDWP approved a project related to devolution and area development presented in the meeting namely 'Tor Gar Integrated Development Project” worth Rs. 202.80 million.

The project aims to make the area accessible for the local administration by providing better infrastructure facilities (DWSS, Irrigation Channels) and alternate source of income, through good agriculture practices and natural resources management, which will improve living standards of the people at gross root level and also create an environment conducive for economic development.

The CDWP agreed on the project related to water resources presented in the meeting namely “Construction of Small Storage/ Delay action Dam in District Khuzdar, Balochistan” worth Rs 3056.075 million.

This project aims to ensure the storage of flood water rising of ground water table, protection of agriculture lands located at the downstream of proposed dams, schemes will provide safety against the flood damages problems, and it will also improve the socio-economic conditions of the people in the area. The scope of this project envisages construction of 10 small dams at different locations in District Khuzdar, Balochistan.

The forum also approved one Concept Clearance Proposal under the JICA namely “Up-gradation and Modernization of the Flood Forecasting & warning System for Lai Nulllah Basin in Islamabad-Rawalpindi” worth Rs. 808.00 million.

