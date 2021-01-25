COVID-19 causes 23 more deaths during last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: As many as 23 patients have lost their lives due to COVID-19 during the last 24 hours in the country out of which 11 were on ventilators.

However, most deaths were reported in Punjab followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours, according to the latest update issued by the National Command & Operation Center (NCOC).

The 21 corona patients, who were under treatment in hospitals had lost their lives while others two died at homes.

The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Monday were recorded 33,820 as 1629 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

No COVID affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, while 300 ventilators elsewhere in Pakistan were occupied.

The percentage of occupied vents in the four major areas is Multan 38%, Lahore 37%, Islamabad 35% and Bahawalpur 32%. Similarly, the percentage of occupied oxygen beds in the four major areas including Peshawar 44%, Karachi 37%, Multan 36% and Rawalpindi 26%.

Some 36,607 tests were conducted across the country on Sunday, including 9,388 in Sindh, 15,760 in Punjab, 6,329 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,267 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 279 in Balochistan, 324 in Gilgit Baltistan (GB), and 270 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Around 488,903 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 534,041 cases were detected so far, including AJK 8,825, Balochistan 18,750, GB 4,902, ICT 40,815, KP 65,532, Punjab 154,017 and Sindh 241,200.

About 11,318 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 3,892 in Sindh, 02 of them died in hospital and 02 out of hospital on Sunday, while 4,568 in Punjab, 07 of them died in hospital during last 24 hours, 1,839 in KP out of them 07 died in hospital on Sunday, 468 in ICT out of which three died in hospital on Sunday, 193 in Balochistan, 102 in GB and 256 in AJK, two of them died in hospital on Sunday.

It is pertinent to mention here that so far around 7,680,242 tests had been conducted, while 631 hospitals allocated with covid facilities with 2,731 patients admitted across the country.