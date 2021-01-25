ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
ASC 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.85%)
AVN 99.18 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (5.24%)
BOP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.09%)
DGKC 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
EPCL 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
HASCOL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.61%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.92%)
KAPCO 40.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
MLCF 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.07%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
POWER 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.19%)
PPL 93.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.45%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.61%)
TRG 114.93 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (5.95%)
UNITY 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.6%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,883 Increased By ▲ 27.56 (0.57%)
BR30 25,120 Increased By ▲ 395.68 (1.6%)
KSE100 46,088 Increased By ▲ 219.6 (0.48%)
KSE30 19,166 Increased By ▲ 104.54 (0.55%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Dubai replaces health authority chief as UAE sees surge in COVID-19 cases

  • Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum appointed Awad Saghir al-Ketbi as the new director general of the Dubai Health Authority, replacing Humaid al-Qutami.
  • The country has largely removed coronavirus restrictions with the exception of face masks in public and social distancing.
Reuters 25 Jan 2021

DUBAI: The ruler of Dubai has replaced the head of the emirate's health authority without explanation, in the midst of an immunisation drive and a spike in COVID-19 infections in the United Arab Emirates.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum appointed Awad Saghir al-Ketbi as the new director general of the Dubai Health Authority, replacing Humaid al-Qutami, according to a statement issued on Sunday.

No reason for the change was given. The Dubai Media Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The number of daily coronavirus cases in the UAE, a federation of seven emirates, has tripled in the past month. On Monday authorities registered 3,579 new infections and nine deaths. They do not provide a breakdown per emirate.

The country has largely removed coronavirus restrictions with the exception of face masks in public and social distancing.

But Dubai, the region's business and tourism hub, has seen an influx of visitors during its peak winter season and in the past week reimposed some measures, including banning live entertainment and further restricting the number of people allowed to gather at social events and restaurants.

The UAE has ramped up its immunisation campaign with the aim of vaccinating more than 50% of its roughly 9 million population before the end of March.

United Arab Emirates COVID case Dubai health authority chief Dubai Media Office

Dubai replaces health authority chief as UAE sees surge in COVID-19 cases

Chinese, Indian troops clash at Naku La in Sikkim leaves many injured on both sides

Moderna says COVID-19 vaccine effective against UK, South Africa variants

Pakistan 5th most vulnerable country to climate change: Report

Immediate solution of Kashmir must for regional peace, says Qureshi

Second wave: Pakistan sees lowest death toll in a day since November after 23 die from COVID-19

Indian, Chinese troops in new border brawl: reports

Borders tightened as coronavirus curfew fury spills over

Leaders set for online climate adaptation summit

Covid condemns billions to poverty for a decade: Oxfam

Biden to reinstate Covid travel bans: White House official

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters