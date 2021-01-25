Iraqi ambassador calls on Sindh Governor

KARACHI: Ambassador of Iraq Hamid Abbas Lafta Monday called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail here at Governor House.

On the occasion, they discussed issues of bilateral relations.

The governor said that Pakistan accorded highest value to its relations with Iraq, said a Governor House statement.

He said that Pakistan and Afghanistan were connected to each other owing to their great history and religion.

The ambassador said that Iraq’s relations with Pakistan were the result of mutual sincerity.