Jan 25, 2021
Pakistan

Court testifies one more witness in Pink Residency reference

  • The court adjourned hearing of the case till February 1.
APP 25 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday testified one more witness in Pink Residency reference against Omni Group's Abdul Ghani Majeed and others.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the case connected with fake accounts scam filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The court also granted one-day exemption from hearing to Abdul Ghani Majeed on his lawyer's request.

The judge recorded the statement statement of Mushtaq Ali who stated that he had been serving as assistant in charge office server superintendent Karachi. He appeared before NAB investigation officer on February 16, 2019 and shared relevant documents to him along with recording his statement.

He said that two witnesses were also in attendance when he recorded the statement.

The witness also presented the document pertaining to Pink Residency to the court which were made part of the case record. After this, the court adjourned hearing of the case till February 1.

accountability court Pink Residency reference

