Projects worth Rs 19.11bn approved by PDWP

PESHAWAR: A total of 24 schemes have been approved at an estimated cost of Rs 19.11 billion by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government during the 15th meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Monday.

Additional Chief Secretary Shakil Qadir Khan, presided over the meeting which deliberated and approved schemes pertaining to different sectors including Health, Education, Multi-Sector Development, Roads, Agriculture, Water, Multi Sectoral Development, Urban Development, Board of Revenue, Tourism & Sports.

The approved projects from PDWP include construction and feasibility of different roads in District Abbotabad, Buner, Haripur, Swabi, Hangu and Mansehra worth Rs 1.59 billion. Upgradation of existing nine Nursing Schools in Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, DI Khan, Mardan, Swat and Abbotabad were also approved by the PDWP.

The accelerated development of the merged areas was a top priority of the provincial government. Expansion of Khyber Girls Medical College Peshawar to accommodate additional fifty students of merged areas was approved by the forum.

Water supply schemes in Upper Dir at a cost of Rs 152.25 million, Construction of of Water Supply Schemes at a cost of Rs 200 million have also been approved. Under the FIP Program, reconstruction of 11 fully damaged schools in Tribal District Bajaur at a cost of Rs 338.044 million and reconstruction of 27 fully damaged schools in Tribal District Mohmand at a cost of Rs 831.461 million have also been approved by the forum.

Other notable projects that were approved following different rounds of discussions include Purchase of Land for Agriculture University Swat, Feasibility Study of Command Area Development of Small Dams, Hockey Turf at Nowshehra and Abbotabad, Upgradation of Sports Complex at Mohmand & Bajaur and Establishment of Resource Center & E Stamp Introduction in Board of Revenue in Newly Merged Districts.