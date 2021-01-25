ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
ASC 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.85%)
AVN 99.18 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (5.24%)
BOP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.09%)
DGKC 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
EPCL 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
HASCOL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.61%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.92%)
KAPCO 40.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
MLCF 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.07%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
POWER 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.19%)
PPL 93.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.45%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.61%)
TRG 114.93 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (5.95%)
UNITY 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.6%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,883 Increased By ▲ 27.56 (0.57%)
BR30 25,120 Increased By ▲ 395.68 (1.6%)
KSE100 46,088 Increased By ▲ 219.6 (0.48%)
KSE30 19,166 Increased By ▲ 104.54 (0.55%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Projects worth Rs 19.11bn approved by PDWP

  • The accelerated development of the merged areas was a top priority of the provincial government.
APP 25 Jan 2021

PESHAWAR: A total of 24 schemes have been approved at an estimated cost of Rs 19.11 billion by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government during the 15th meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Monday.

Additional Chief Secretary Shakil Qadir Khan, presided over the meeting which deliberated and approved schemes pertaining to different sectors including Health, Education, Multi-Sector Development, Roads, Agriculture, Water, Multi Sectoral Development, Urban Development, Board of Revenue, Tourism & Sports.

The approved projects from PDWP include construction and feasibility of different roads in District Abbotabad, Buner, Haripur, Swabi, Hangu and Mansehra worth Rs 1.59 billion. Upgradation of existing nine Nursing Schools in Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, DI Khan, Mardan, Swat and Abbotabad were also approved by the PDWP.

The accelerated development of the merged areas was a top priority of the provincial government. Expansion of Khyber Girls Medical College Peshawar to accommodate additional fifty students of merged areas was approved by the forum.

Water supply schemes in Upper Dir at a cost of Rs 152.25 million, Construction of of Water Supply Schemes at a cost of Rs 200 million have also been approved. Under the FIP Program, reconstruction of 11 fully damaged schools in Tribal District Bajaur at a cost of Rs 338.044 million and reconstruction of 27 fully damaged schools in Tribal District Mohmand at a cost of Rs 831.461 million have also been approved by the forum.

Other notable projects that were approved following different rounds of discussions include Purchase of Land for Agriculture University Swat, Feasibility Study of Command Area Development of Small Dams, Hockey Turf at Nowshehra and Abbotabad, Upgradation of Sports Complex at Mohmand & Bajaur and Establishment of Resource Center & E Stamp Introduction in Board of Revenue in Newly Merged Districts.

PDWP

Projects worth Rs 19.11bn approved by PDWP

Chinese, Indian troops clash at Naku La in Sikkim leaves many injured on both sides

Moderna says COVID-19 vaccine effective against UK, South Africa variants

Pakistan 5th most vulnerable country to climate change: Report

Immediate solution of Kashmir must for regional peace, says Qureshi

Second wave: Pakistan sees lowest death toll in a day since November after 23 die from COVID-19

Indian, Chinese troops in new border brawl: reports

Borders tightened as coronavirus curfew fury spills over

Leaders set for online climate adaptation summit

Covid condemns billions to poverty for a decade: Oxfam

Biden to reinstate Covid travel bans: White House official

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters