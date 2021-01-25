ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
ASC 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.85%)
AVN 99.18 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (5.24%)
BOP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.09%)
DGKC 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
EPCL 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
HASCOL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.61%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.92%)
KAPCO 40.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
MLCF 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.07%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
POWER 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.19%)
PPL 93.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.45%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.61%)
TRG 114.93 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (5.95%)
UNITY 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.6%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,883 Increased By ▲ 27.56 (0.57%)
BR30 25,120 Increased By ▲ 395.68 (1.6%)
KSE100 46,088 Increased By ▲ 219.6 (0.48%)
KSE30 19,166 Increased By ▲ 104.54 (0.55%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Ivory Coast weather lifts mid-crop cocoa outlook

  • There is discouragement. If we carry out the harvest, how are we going to pay the workers.
  • Ivory Coast is in the middle of its dry season, which runs from mid-November to March, when rainfall is poor or scarce.
Reuters 25 Jan 2021

ABIDJAN: Rainfall was below average last week in most of Ivory Coast's cocoa growing regions but good soil moisture content was helping the development of trees for the April-to-September mid-crop, farmers said on Monday.

However, some farmers in the world's top cocoa growing nation are reluctant to harvest the abundant pods on trees in the last stage of the ongoing October-to-March main crop due to an oversupply of beans and a lack of buyers.

"There is discouragement. If we carry out the harvest, how are we going to pay the workers," said Basile Yavo, who farms near the southern region of Agboville where 5 millimetres (mm) fell last week, 2.5 mm above the five-year average.

Ivory Coast is in the middle of its dry season, which runs from mid-November to March, when rainfall is poor or scarce.

Farmers said they were optimistic about the outlook for the mid-crop as plenty of cherelles were turning into small pods thanks to a good weather since December.

They added that cocoa trees were carrying more small pods compared with last year in the same period.

Farmers in Agboville and in the eastern region of Abengourou, where 10.7 mm fell last week, 7.7 mm above the average said the weather was fine for the mid-crop.

Favourable growing conditions were reported in western region of Soubre, in the heart of the cocoa belt, and in the southern region of Divo, where rainfall was below average.

In the centre-west region of Daloa and the central regions of Bongouanou and Yamoussoukro, where rainfall was also below average, farmers said the dry Harmattan wind from the Sahara was mild and came late this season.

"We hope that the Harmattan will not be too harsh," said Esmel Bile, who farms near Daloa, where no rain fell last week.

The dry, dusty Harmattan winds sweeps in from the Sahara in December through to March. The winds can ravage pods and sap soil moisture when severe, making beans in pods smaller. Last week's average daily temperatures ranged from 26.6 to 29.5 degrees Celsius.

Rainfall cocoa crop Ivory Coast weather

Ivory Coast weather lifts mid-crop cocoa outlook

Chinese, Indian troops clash at Naku La in Sikkim leaves many injured on both sides

Moderna says COVID-19 vaccine effective against UK, South Africa variants

Pakistan 5th most vulnerable country to climate change: Report

Immediate solution of Kashmir must for regional peace, says Qureshi

Second wave: Pakistan sees lowest death toll in a day since November after 23 die from COVID-19

Indian, Chinese troops in new border brawl: reports

Borders tightened as coronavirus curfew fury spills over

Leaders set for online climate adaptation summit

Covid condemns billions to poverty for a decade: Oxfam

Biden to reinstate Covid travel bans: White House official

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters