World
China's Xi calls for stronger macro-economic coordination
- Speaking at a virtual meeting of the World Economic Forum, Xi said the global recovery from the coronavirus pandemic is "rather shaky" and the outlook remains uncertain.
25 Jan 2021
China's President Xi Jinping on Monday called on the world to strengthen macro-economic policy coordination and remove barriers to trade, investment and technological exchanges as he backed multilateralism as the way out of current challenges.
Speaking at a virtual meeting of the World Economic Forum, Xi said the global recovery from the coronavirus pandemic is "rather shaky" and the outlook remains uncertain.
