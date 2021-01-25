Business & Finance
CVS completes first round of COVID-19 vaccination at 8,000 US nursing facilities
- Administration of second doses is underway and expected to be completed within four weeks, the company said.
- CVS says its long-term care vaccination effort remains on track, with nearly two million doses administered to date.
25 Jan 2021
Drugstore chain CVS Health Corp said on Monday it has completed administering the first round of COVID-19 vaccination at about 8,000 US nursing facilities.
