ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
ASC 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.85%)
AVN 99.18 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (5.24%)
BOP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.09%)
DGKC 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
EPCL 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
HASCOL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.61%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.92%)
KAPCO 40.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
MLCF 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.07%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
POWER 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.19%)
PPL 93.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.45%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.61%)
TRG 114.93 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (5.95%)
UNITY 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.6%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,883 Increased By ▲ 27.56 (0.57%)
BR30 25,120 Increased By ▲ 395.68 (1.6%)
KSE100 46,088 Increased By ▲ 219.6 (0.48%)
KSE30 19,166 Increased By ▲ 104.54 (0.55%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Biden seeks to reinforce 'Made in America' approach favored by Trump

  • The new executive order should reduce the possibility of skirting rules requiring federal authorities to prioritize buying US-made products.
AFP 25 Jan 2021

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden will sign an executive order Monday giving priority to US companies and products in contracts with the federal government, pushing a "Made in America" approach favored by predecessor Donald Trump.

The order, senior White House officials said, aims to boost national production and save industrial jobs by increasing investments in manufacturing industries and workers in order to "Build Back Better."

Less than a week after his inauguration, Biden is pushing his priorities through with executive orders, even though his Cabinet is not fully in place, with the roles such as Secretary of State still to be approved.

The new executive order should reduce the possibility of skirting rules requiring federal authorities to prioritize buying US-made products.

Biden wants to limit the way federal agencies stamp the products they buy as "Made in America" in order to eliminate legal loopholes used by companies that often manufacture in the US only a small portion of the products offered to the government.

Biden's decision echoes those of his predecessors, particularly Trump.

Trump had issued an executive order urging the federal government to purchase more US-made products and turning tariffs into a weapon against imports -- with mixed results.

But instead of a trade war, Biden favors tightening the "Buy American" rules and wants to utilize the federal government's buying power.

"The dollars the federal government spends... are a powerful tool to support American workers and manufacturers. Contracting alone accounts for nearly $600 billion in federal spending," an administration official said.

The Buy American Act of 1933, still in force, requires federal agencies to prioritize buying goods produced on US soil, but "these preferences have not always been implemented consistently or effectively," according to the Biden administration.

Biden's approach seeks to change the structure of the process by changing the definition of what is considered a US-made product and reducing the possibilities for exemptions.

The administration also wants new companies, including small ones, to have access to tenders.

During his presidential campaign, Biden promised to strengthen the "Buy American" process with a $400 billion plan for projects using US-made products -- including steel, or protective equipment for healthcare workers battling Covid-19.

After his electoral victory, Biden said the federal government would buy American cars and inventory.

However, companies have already warned that overly restrictive rules could cause costs to soar, making it harder to buy parts made outside the US.

The executive order should also be seen as part of "the President's commitment to invest in American manufacturing, including clean energy and critical supply chains," an official said.

Washington said the pandemic has highlighted the shortages and weaknesses of the system, and said that it wanted to avoid being put in a position of depending on countries that do not share the US' interests in delivering essential materials.

Biden "remains committed to working with partners and allies to modernize international trade rules... to make sure all countries can use their taxpayer dollars to spur investment in their own countries," an official said.

Joe Biden US companies Made in America

Biden seeks to reinforce 'Made in America' approach favored by Trump

Pakistan 5th most vulnerable country to climate change: Report

Immediate solution of Kashmir must for regional peace, says Qureshi

Second wave: Pakistan sees lowest death toll in a day since November after 23 die from COVID-19

Indian, Chinese troops in new border brawl: reports

Borders tightened as coronavirus curfew fury spills over

Leaders set for online climate adaptation summit

Covid condemns billions to poverty for a decade: Oxfam

Biden to reinstate Covid travel bans: White House official

Govt, IPPs ink ‘initial’ agreements

Biden administration has to recognise Pakistan based on new ground realities, says Qureshi

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters