Car enthusiasts get ready: Pakistan to get these new cars in 2021

This will be an exciting year for the car enthusiasts in Pakistan as number of big car manufacturers are set to launch their four-wheelers in the country.

Brands such as Hyundai, MG, KIA, Honda, Proton and others would be introducing variety of vehicles in Pakistan market that would not only increase choices for the local buys but also bring a health competition among the manufacturers as well.

Let us review some cars that are expected to be launched in Pakistan this year.

KIA Cerato:

The South Korean car maker is not new in Pakistan as it has already built its reputation in the market after successfully launching Sportage, Grand Carnival and Picanto.

Now the brand is all set to bring its highly popular KIA Cerato to Pakistan market. In November last year, Cerato was spotted in Karachi.

The reports have suggested that new sedan will hit the market in 2021. As per KIA Pakistan, the new sedan will have 1600cc engine, with 6-Speed Auto/Manual transmission.

KIA Sorento:

Another car that is rumoured to hit streets in Pakistan is KIA Sorento. The upcoming SUV is amid to give a tough competition to Toyota Fortuner in the country. In terms of specifications, the KIA’s SUV comes in two variants – 2.4 liter with a 6-speed transmission and 3.5 V6 engine, and 8-speed transmission.

As per reports, the price of this SUV would reportedly range between Rs7.7million to Rs9.4million.

Hyundai Elantra:

Hyundai Elantra is another highly-anticipated sedan set to hit Pakistan markets in first quarter of this year. It will be another addition in the segment, dominated by Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla.

The car is available across the globe in different engines as per the demand of the different global markets. The most common is 1600cc Naturally Aspirated engine, mated with 6-Speed Automatic Manual or 6-speed automatic transmission.

The price of the car would range between Rs3.6million to Rs4million.

Proton SAGA:

With Proton SAGA, company is targeting mid-range vehicle category. The sedan is due to launch in Pakistan in coming months. Initially the company will sell CBU units in Pakistan, as local production of the vehicle will start in second quarter of the year.

As per reports, the company will launch this car with 1298cc engine, mated with 5-Speed Manual or 4-Speed Automatic Transmission.

The price of this car will range from Rs2.2 million to Rs2.4 million, Pakwheels citing its sources reported.