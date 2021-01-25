ANL 29.16 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.24%)
ASC 16.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.96%)
ASL 25.19 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (6.02%)
AVN 98.67 Increased By ▲ 4.43 (4.7%)
BOP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.99%)
DGKC 112.22 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (1.56%)
EPCL 47.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.42%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 28.81 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.97%)
FFL 19.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.36%)
HASCOL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.61%)
HUBC 86.51 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.59%)
HUMNL 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
JSCL 32.35 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.8%)
KAPCO 40.80 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
KEL 4.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.43%)
LOTCHEM 16.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.99%)
MLCF 44.03 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (2.37%)
PAEL 40.05 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.48%)
PIBTL 13.07 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.24%)
POWER 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.54%)
PPL 93.77 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.51%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 44.61 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.63%)
TRG 114.93 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (5.95%)
UNITY 33.73 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.78%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,881 Increased By ▲ 25.09 (0.52%)
BR30 25,064 Increased By ▲ 340.32 (1.38%)
KSE100 46,110 Increased By ▲ 241.57 (0.53%)
KSE30 19,172 Increased By ▲ 111.48 (0.58%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil may rise into 3,348-3,381 ringgit range

  • This bounce is expected to extend towards the peak of a wave 4 around 3,348 ringgit.
Reuters 25 Jan 2021

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may break a resistance at 3,300 ringgit per tonne and rise to a range of 3,348-3,381 ringgit, as the fall from the Jan. 6 high of 3,888 ringgit has completed.

The completion was indicated by the five-wave structure of the fall, and the bounce from around a support 3,173 ringgit.

This bounce is expected to extend towards the peak of a wave 4 around 3,348 ringgit.

The upside, however, may not be limited to the target zone.

A retracement analysis on the fall from 3,388 ringgit to 3,160 ringgit suggests a higher target range of 3,438-3,524 ringgit.

Support is at 3,261 ringgit, a break below which may cause a fall to 3,221 ringgit. On the daily chart, the contract stabilized around a support at 3,148 ringgit, the 61.8% retracement on the uptrend from 2,691 ringgit to 3,888 ringgit.

The hammer on Jan. 20 and the following two white candlesticks form a convincing bullish reversal signal.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Corn Palm Oil Palm Malaysian ringgit

Palm oil may rise into 3,348-3,381 ringgit range

Indian, Chinese troops in new border brawl: reports

Borders tightened as coronavirus curfew fury spills over

Leaders set for online climate adaptation summit

Covid condemns billions to poverty for a decade: Oxfam

Biden to reinstate Covid travel bans: White House official

Govt, IPPs ink ‘initial’ agreements

Biden administration has to recognise Pakistan based on new ground realities, says Qureshi

Construction industry: Amnesty scheme can be ‘grossly abused’: expert

Issuance of Sukuk: Finance clarifies position

Census result notification may be released: PM convenes meeting of CCI on 27th

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters