Govt urged for solving key issues of business community

ISLAMABAD: President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce (ICCI) Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan here on Sunday said that the business community is the backbone of the country's economy, therefore, its role in the economic stability is vital.

He urged the government to solve the key issues of the business community to facilitate them in business promotion.

He said this while speaking at the inaugural ceremony a new branch of D-Watson Group Chain Store at Jinnah Supermarket Islamabad.

Mian Akram Farid, Chairman ICCI Founder Group, Zafar Bakhtawari Chairman D Watson Group, Zubair Ahmed Malikm former President FPCCI and Ejaz Abbasi former President ICCI and others were present at the occasion.

Yasir Ilyas Khan said that D.Watson Group has provided employment to the hundreds of people and was making useful contribution towards the economy.

He appreciated D.Watson Group for opening a new branch and hoped that it would continue to achieve further growth.

Mian Akram Farid Chairman Founder Group said that D-Watson Group's manifesto is to provide quality service at low prices.

He congratulated D.Watson Group for opening new branch of its chain store and hoped that they will continue their high quality and service.

Zafar Bakhtawari Chairman D.Watson Group said that his family has been involved in this business for many decades.

He said that as a result of dedication and hardwork, D.Watson Group have achieved many new milestones.

Zubair A. Malik said that D.Watson Group is another name for high standards and ethics.

He said that with honesty and ethics, the Group has captured significant market share and a special place in the hearts of the people.

Ejaz Abbasi said that whenever it comes to quality, people's trust will always be in D.Watson and prayed for more progress and prosperity of the D.Watson Group and economic development of the country.

Ahsan Bakhtawari said that their joint family system, unity and harmony have always propelled their business forward.

He said that there is a lesson for all people that consensus is a blessing for progress. He said that they are running business with a spirit of service. He said that their workers are their hands and arms as many workers have been working with them for the last 30 years.