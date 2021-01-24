ANL 28.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
ASL 23.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
AVN 94.24 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.36%)
BOP 9.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
DGKC 110.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 47.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.28 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.61%)
FFBL 27.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 19.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
HASCOL 14.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 86.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
JSCL 31.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 40.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
LOTCHEM 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
MLCF 43.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 39.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PIBTL 12.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
POWER 11.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 93.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
TRG 108.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 33.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,856 Decreased By ▼ -9.94 (-0.2%)
BR30 24,724 Decreased By ▼ -96.85 (-0.39%)
KSE100 45,868 Decreased By ▼ -116.42 (-0.25%)
KSE30 19,061 Decreased By ▼ -87.18 (-0.46%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Impartial operation against land mafia under way: Dr Firdous

  • She said the land recovered in 10 years of PML-N government was worth of only Rs 2.6 billion.
APP 24 Jan 2021

SIALKOT: Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that an impartial operation is being conducted against land mafia without any political pressure, on the direction of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Talking to the media at here on Sunday, she said the operation against illegal occupants of the the state land would continue with full force.

She said that the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) recovered thousands of acres of land worth Rs 181 billion during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government so far.

She said the land recovered in 10 years of the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) government was worth of only Rs 2.6 billion.

In Punjab, the Sharif family was supporting the land mafia saying that the 50 top PML-N leaders are involved in land grabbing, she added.

Dr Firdous said the corrupt Sharif family had occupied 446 acres of valuable land in Raiwind after 2013, which is being investigated by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The SACM said the past rulers looted the national wealth ruthlessly and ever done politics of their personal gains, putting aside the national interests.

The SAC said that a province with a prosperous agricultural economy like Punjab was looted in the name of making it an industrial province during the past regime. As a result, the province neither remained agricultural nor could be turned into an industrial one.

She said the PTI government was establishing 13 special economic zones in the province along with the promotion of agriculture sector.

The SACM said the Sharif family started failed industrial projects, and transferred billions of rupees abroad and bought Avenfield apartments with the money received as kickbacks on those projects.

The SACM said a grand operation was carried out against Khokhar Brothers in Lahore to retrieve 38 kanals of the state land. She said a grand operation was under way currently for getting clear the state land.

She said that PML-N leader Khwaja Asif had illegally occupied the land of a public park in Cantt Housing scheme, which had been got cleared.

Dr Firdous said that MPA Rana Liaqat was looting people by establishing five illegal housing societies, while another PML-N MPA Chaudhry Arshad Javed Warraich illegally occupied 12 kanals of irrigation land and sold it out as a plot.

She said that Chaudhry Arshad Warraich's daughter approved her father's society (Canal City Housing Society) as chairperson of the district council.

The SACM said PML-N MPA Chaudhry Ikram usurped the property of deceased women. She said that more PML-N land grabbers were on the radar of the ACE.

She said that the Punjab chief minister, under the leadership of Peime Minister Imran Khan, had stood firmly against the land mafia. She said that under the Punjab Development Programme, work was underway on 165 development schemes worth Rs 27 billion in Sialkot district. In addition, Rs 700 million will be spent on 50 new schemes.

The SACM said that under the Community Development Programme, work was under way on 38 schemes worth Rs 300 million.

She said that 47 schemes of Prime Minister's Sustainable Achievement Programme would cost Rs 350 million, while Punjab Municipal Services Programme is working on 113 schemes with Rs 270 million.

Firdous Ashiq Awan

Impartial operation against land mafia under way: Dr Firdous

Country's COVID-19 positivity rate stands at 3.96 percent: NCOC

Construction of MILGEM corvette: Defence ties between Pakistan and Turkey achieves milestone, says Erdogan

Johnson, Biden discuss 'deepening alliance': PM's office

Govt allows Russia's Sputnik V COVID vaccine for 'emergency use'

US Fed holds first policy meeting of Biden administration

US all set to deploy Iron Dome missile system in Gulf states

Pakistani origin Russian scientist 'invents cure for COVID-19'

Tears and fears as India's huge coronavirus vaccine push falters

Deadly disease: Pakistan reports 48 deaths, 1,594 new COVID infections in 24 hours

Govt decides to hold ‘final’ round: K-Electric faces prospect of re-privatisation?

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters