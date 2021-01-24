ANL 28.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
ASL 23.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
AVN 94.24 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.36%)
BOP 9.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
DGKC 110.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 47.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.28 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.61%)
FFBL 27.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 19.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
HASCOL 14.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 86.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
JSCL 31.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 40.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
LOTCHEM 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
MLCF 43.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 39.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PIBTL 12.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
POWER 11.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 93.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
TRG 108.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 33.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,856 Decreased By ▼ -9.94 (-0.2%)
BR30 24,724 Decreased By ▼ -96.85 (-0.39%)
KSE100 45,868 Decreased By ▼ -116.42 (-0.25%)
KSE30 19,061 Decreased By ▼ -87.18 (-0.46%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Amin Aslam to inaugurate information, watch tower at Chinji National Park

  • With a scenic view the National Park had deep torrential streams and ravines sloping into the Soan River, which passed through the area.
APP 24 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Monday will inaugurate a newly established information and watch tower at Chinji National Park, Chakwal.

The Chinji National Park was established in 1987 and a protected area of International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) category II located on Sargodha road in Talagang Tehsil, Chakwal District, Punjab, an official of the Ministry of Climate Change told APP.

The National Park was sprawling over a total area of 6,095 hectares and was located close to Salt Range, about 130 kilometers (km) from Islamabad in the south, the official added.

The area had an elevation imperial of 2,231 feet (680 m) while the deeply eroded land of Chinji consisted of sandstone to igneous rocks, combined with small deposits of rock salt from the Salt Range.

With a scenic view the National Park had deep torrential streams and ravines sloping into the Soan River, which passed through the area.

The Chinji National Park exhibited the biome (a large naturally occurring community of flora and fauna occupying a major habitat, e.g. forest or tundra) of deserts and xeric (very dry or having little moisture) shrublands and falls in the ecoregion of 'Baluchistan xeric woodlands'.

The area was characterized to have sub-tropical vegetation with many plant species of importance. The area was also a habitat for threatened species of Urial as well as Golden Jackal, and grey francolin.

The Weather forecast for tomorrow at Chinji National Park was projected partly cloudy. The visibility was going to be around 10 km i.e. 6 miles and an atmospheric pressure of 1009 mb. The daytime temperature was going to reach 14 °c and the temperature was going to dip to 7 °c at night, the official further added.

Malik Amin Aslam

Amin Aslam to inaugurate information, watch tower at Chinji National Park

Country's COVID-19 positivity rate stands at 3.96 percent: NCOC

Construction of MILGEM corvette: Defence ties between Pakistan and Turkey achieves milestone, says Erdogan

Johnson, Biden discuss 'deepening alliance': PM's office

Govt allows Russia's Sputnik V COVID vaccine for 'emergency use'

US Fed holds first policy meeting of Biden administration

US all set to deploy Iron Dome missile system in Gulf states

Pakistani origin Russian scientist 'invents cure for COVID-19'

Tears and fears as India's huge coronavirus vaccine push falters

Deadly disease: Pakistan reports 48 deaths, 1,594 new COVID infections in 24 hours

Govt decides to hold ‘final’ round: K-Electric faces prospect of re-privatisation?

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters