Pakistan
Govt to soon finalize new Electric Vehicle policy for four wheelers: Fawad
- He said the public would be able to avail cheaper transport facilities under this new policy.
24 Jan 2021
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has said the government will soon finalize the mechanism for the successful implementation of 'EV Policy for 4-Wheelers' in the country to boost economy, reduce pollution levels and generate employment in the transport sector.
Talking to a private news channel, he said the public would be able to avail cheaper transport facilities under this new policy.
Replying to a question, he said China has promised to provide 500,000 doses of a coronavirus vaccine to Pakistan by January 31.
