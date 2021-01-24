ANL 28.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Sunday

  • More than 98,689,590 cases of coronavirus have been registered.
AFP 24 Jan 2021

PARIS: The novel coronavirus has killed at least 2,121,070 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP tally from official sources at 1100 GMT on Sunday.

More than 98,689,590 cases of coronavirus have been registered.

These figures are based on daily tolls provided by health authorities in each country and exclude later re-evaluations by statistical organisations, as has happened in Russia, Spain and Britain.

On Saturday, 14,364 new deaths and 579,278 new cases were recorded worldwide.

The countries with the most new deaths were United States with 3,519, followed by Mexico with 1,470 and United Kingdom with 1,348.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 417,441 deaths from 24,995,419 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 216,445 deaths from 8,816,254 cases, India with 153,339 from 10,654,533 cases, Mexico with 149,084 from 1,752,347 cases, and the United Kingdom with 97,329 from 3,617,459 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to population is Belgium with 179 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Czech Republic 144, United Kingdom 143 and Italy 141.

Europe overall has 696,994 deaths from 31,942,422 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 571,756 from 18,095,367 infections, and the United States and Canada 436,397 from 25,736,870 cases.

Asia has reported 234,959 deaths from 14,902,450 cases, the Middle East 95,351 from 4,557,372, Africa 84,668 from 3,423,506 and Oceania 945 from 31,612.

Since the start of the pandemic, the number of tests conducted has greatly increased while testing and reporting techniques have improved, leading to a rise in reported cases.

However the number of diagnosed infections is only a fraction of the real total because a significant number of less serious or asymptomatic cases go undetected.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.

