ANL 28.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
ASL 23.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
AVN 94.24 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.36%)
BOP 9.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
DGKC 110.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 47.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.28 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.61%)
FFBL 27.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 19.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
HASCOL 14.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 86.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
JSCL 31.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 40.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
LOTCHEM 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
MLCF 43.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 39.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PIBTL 12.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
POWER 11.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 93.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
TRG 108.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 33.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,856 Decreased By ▼ -9.94 (-0.2%)
BR30 24,724 Decreased By ▼ -96.85 (-0.39%)
KSE100 45,868 Decreased By ▼ -116.42 (-0.25%)
KSE30 19,061 Decreased By ▼ -87.18 (-0.46%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dubai leads most Gulf markets lower, but Abu Dhabi bucks the trend

  • In Abu Dhabi, the index edged up 0.1%, helped by a 1.2% gain in Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank.
Reuters Updated 24 Jan 2021

Most major Gulf stock markets slipped on Sunday, with Dubai hardest hit following a surge in coronavirus cases in the United Arab Emirates, but Abu Dhabi bucked the trend to trade higher.

Dubai's main share index dropped as much as 1.3% in early trade, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties shedding 1.2% Financial stocks also drove the losses, led by a Dubai's biggest lender, Emirates NBD Bank, which was down 0.4%.

Dubai has suspended non-essential surgery for a month and live entertainment in hotels and restaurants until further notice as coronavirus infections surge in the Middle East trading hub.

New daily cases in the Gulf state of about 9 million people tripled in the past month to about 354 per million this week, according to Oxford University's Our World in Data research programme.

The UAE does not release location data for infections, making it difficult to determine if Dubai, which relaxed restrictions early on, has been the hardest hit by the recent surge.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index fell 0.2%, weighed down by a 1.2% fall in petrochemical firm Saudi Basic Industries and a 0.6% decrease in the kingdom's largest lender, National Commercial Bank.

Unemployment in Saudi Arabia fell in the third quarter of 2020 to 14.9% from 15.4% in the second quarter, official data in the world's biggest oil exporter showed on Friday.

In Abu Dhabi, the index edged up 0.1%, helped by a 1.2% gain in Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank.

The Qatari index slipped 0.1%, with petrochemical maker Industries Qatar falling 0.4%.

Kuwait's blue-chip index rose 0.6%, with all its financial shares trading higher, including National Bank of Kuwait, which was up 0.5%.

Kuwait's central bank allowed banks to distribute dividends to shareholders based on their 2020 financial statements and net profit.

uae National Bank of Kuwait Emaar Properties coronavirus cases Emirates NBD Bank Saudi Arabia stock Abu Dhabi Bank Abu Dhabi market Kuwait's central bank

Dubai leads most Gulf markets lower, but Abu Dhabi bucks the trend

Country's COVID-19 positivity rate stands at 3.96 percent: NCOC

Construction of MILGEM corvette: Defence ties between Pakistan and Turkey achieves milestone, says Erdogan

Johnson, Biden discuss 'deepening alliance': PM's office

Govt allows Russia's Sputnik V COVID vaccine for 'emergency use'

US Fed holds first policy meeting of Biden administration

US all set to deploy Iron Dome missile system in Gulf states

Pakistani origin Russian scientist 'invents cure for COVID-19'

Tears and fears as India's huge coronavirus vaccine push falters

Deadly disease: Pakistan reports 48 deaths, 1,594 new COVID infections in 24 hours

Govt decides to hold ‘final’ round: K-Electric faces prospect of re-privatisation?

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters