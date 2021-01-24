Country's COVID-19 positivity rate stands at 3.96 percent: NCOC

(Karachi) With a slight increase in number of coronavirus infections, the countrywide COVID-19 tests positivity ratio stands at 3.96 percent, local media reported on Sunday.

As per the National Command and Operating Centre (NCOC), the highest positivity rate of Covid-19 cases was recorded in Hyderabad at 11.57 percent in the past 24 hours followed by Peshawar with 11.29 percent.

The province-wise record revealed that Sindh recorded the highest Covid-19 positivity ratio at 10.23, followed by Azad Jammu and Kashmir 5.97 percent, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 5.25 percent, Balochistan 3.52 percent, Punjab 2.54 percent, Islamabad 1.18 percent and Gilgit Baltistan 0.56 percent.

The positivity rate of COVID-19 tests in Karachi was recorded 10.68 percent, Lahore 4.23 percent, Bahawalpur 4.46 percent, Swat 3.41percent, Faisalabad 3.21percent, Quetta 2.41percent, Mirpur 5.04 percent and Muzaffarabad 2.50 percent.

Earlier, Pakistan recorded 48 deaths due to the COVID-19 while 1,594 new cases have been reported in last 24 hours across the country. With more fatalities, the total death tally due to the deadly disease has reached 11,295.

As per details, 1,594 fresh coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours while 2,070 patients are in critical condition. The total number of infections in the country now currently stands at 532,412.

Meanwhile, 40,285 tests were conducted across the country during this period. 486,489 people have recovered from the deadly disease while 7,642,665 samples have been tested thus far.