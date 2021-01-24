ANL 28.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
ASL 23.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
AVN 94.24 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.36%)
BOP 9.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
DGKC 110.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 47.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.28 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.61%)
FFBL 27.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 19.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
HASCOL 14.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 86.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
JSCL 31.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 40.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
LOTCHEM 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
MLCF 43.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 39.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PIBTL 12.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
POWER 11.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 93.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
TRG 108.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 33.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,856 Decreased By ▼ -9.94 (-0.2%)
BR30 24,724 Decreased By ▼ -96.85 (-0.39%)
KSE100 45,868 Decreased By ▼ -116.42 (-0.25%)
KSE30 19,061 Decreased By ▼ -87.18 (-0.46%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Villa at the double as Newcastle lose again

  • Villa took the lead in the 13th minute when, after Matt Targett's cross was sliced into the air by Schar, Watkins jumped ahead of Newcastle goalkeeper Karl Darlow to head home.
AFP 24 Jan 2021

LONDON: Aston Villa made light of manager Dean Smith's touchline ban with a 2-0 win at home to Newcastle on Saturday that added to the pressure on the Premier League strugglers.

Ollie Watkins' early goal put Villa ahead, with Bertrand Traore doubling their lead shortly before half-time.

Victory at Villa Park saw the Birmingham club move up to eighth place in the table.

"I thought we were good especially in the first half," Smith told Sky Sports. "We overplayed a little in the second half and could have scored a couple more."

Smith was in the stands as punishment after accepting a FA disciplinary charge for using abusive and/or insulting language towards referee Jon Moss during Villa's 2-0 defeat by Manchester City on Wednesday.

The Villa boss asked the officials if they had got juggling balls for Christmas after City midfielder Rodri ran back from an offside position to tackle Tyrone Mings and pass for Bernardo Silva to score the opening goal.

"We have had three tough away games and we only got one point, there were some debatable decisions in the Manchester games but today we did well," said Smith after Saturday's success.

Bruce 'encouraged'

Newcastle's fourth league defeat in a row -- and fifth in all competitions after they were knocked out of the FA Cup by Arsenal -- left them in 16th place, seven points clear of the relegation zone.

Magpies manager Steve Bruce made four changes to the side beaten by Arsenal, with Javier Manquillo, Fabian Schar, Isaac Hayden and Jeff Hendrick all returning.

Allan Saint-Maximin was back in the squad after an eight-week absence due to the coronavirus and he was joined on the substitutes bench by Ryan Fraser, after serving a one-match ban.

Despite this latest defeat, Bruce said he'd seen enough to be "encouraged".

"Unfortunately we've gifted them a goal and after that it was difficult," Bruce said.

"There were large parts of it I was pleased about. Certainly the addition of Allan Saint-Maximin and Ryan Fraser. I have seen enough to be encouraged. Yes we have to accept defeat but there was enough there to work on."

Villa took the lead in the 13th minute when, after Matt Targett's cross was sliced into the air by Schar, Watkins jumped ahead of Newcastle goalkeeper Karl Darlow to head home.

And they were 2-0 up in the 42nd minute when Traore's shot went in off the underside of the crossbar following an excellent cut-back from Jack Grealish.

Bruce sent on Fraser and Saint-Maxim in place of Andy Carroll and Manquillo with 19 minutes left.

"We are not alone, there are other teams in difficult runs, it is how we handle it," said Bruce. "Keep working hard and that is the only way you will change it."

Manchester United Christmas Sky Sports Aston Villa Bertrand Traore Birmingham club Tyrone Mings

Villa at the double as Newcastle lose again

Johnson, Biden discuss 'deepening alliance': PM's office

Govt allows Russia's Sputnik V COVID vaccine for 'emergency use'

US Fed holds first policy meeting of Biden administration

US all set to deploy Iron Dome missile system in Gulf states

Pakistani origin Russian scientist 'invents cure for COVID-19'

Tears and fears as India's huge coronavirus vaccine push falters

Deadly disease: Pakistan reports 48 deaths, 1,594 new COVID infections in 24 hours

Govt decides to hold ‘final’ round: K-Electric faces prospect of re-privatisation?

Chinese companies to speed up export of COVID-19 vaccines to Pakistan

Only RLNG-based licences to be issued for CNG stations

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters