UFC 257: Dustin Poirier stuns Conor McGregor with second-round knockout

(Karachi) Dustin Poirier got his revenge over former two-weight world champion Conor McGregor in their fight at UFC 257 on Sunday, humbling and finishing the Irish mega star in just the second round, local media reported.

McGregor was taken down once in the opening round but still edged it. However, Poirier laid the ground work of his eventual victory with a frequent supply of leg kicks, which McGregor later admitted had done the damage.

In the second round, with McGregor's mobility limited, Poirier caught him with a couple of clean shots, unloading a barrage while the Irishman was on the ground.

Both the men remained graceful - Poirier in victory, McGregor in a defeat. The latter blamed his inactivity over the result, vowing to be more active in 2021.

"The leg kicks were good," McGregor said after the loss. "The lower calf kick was very good. My leg was dead, man."

McGregor is now 1-2 in his UFC career in lightweight fights, having lost to Nurmagomedov and Poirier in his only fights in the division since winning the lightweight title against Eddie Alvarez in November 2016.