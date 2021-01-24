ANL 28.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
ASL 23.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
AVN 94.24 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.36%)
BOP 9.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
DGKC 110.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 47.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.28 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.61%)
FFBL 27.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 19.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
HASCOL 14.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 86.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
JSCL 31.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 40.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
LOTCHEM 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
MLCF 43.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 39.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PIBTL 12.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
POWER 11.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 93.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
TRG 108.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 33.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,856 Decreased By ▼ -9.94 (-0.2%)
BR30 24,724 Decreased By ▼ -96.85 (-0.39%)
KSE100 45,868 Decreased By ▼ -116.42 (-0.25%)
KSE30 19,061 Decreased By ▼ -87.18 (-0.46%)
UFC 257: Dustin Poirier stuns Conor McGregor with second-round knockout

  • McGregor was taken down once in the opening round but still edged it. However, Poirier laid the ground work of his eventual victory with a frequent supply of leg kicks
  • In the second round, with McGregor's mobility limited, Poirier caught him with a couple of clean shots, unloading a barrage while the Irishman was on the ground
Fahad Zulfikar 24 Jan 2021

(Karachi) Dustin Poirier got his revenge over former two-weight world champion Conor McGregor in their fight at UFC 257 on Sunday, humbling and finishing the Irish mega star in just the second round, local media reported.

McGregor was taken down once in the opening round but still edged it. However, Poirier laid the ground work of his eventual victory with a frequent supply of leg kicks, which McGregor later admitted had done the damage.

In the second round, with McGregor's mobility limited, Poirier caught him with a couple of clean shots, unloading a barrage while the Irishman was on the ground.

Both the men remained graceful - Poirier in victory, McGregor in a defeat. The latter blamed his inactivity over the result, vowing to be more active in 2021.

"The leg kicks were good," McGregor said after the loss. "The lower calf kick was very good. My leg was dead, man."

McGregor is now 1-2 in his UFC career in lightweight fights, having lost to Nurmagomedov and Poirier in his only fights in the division since winning the lightweight title against Eddie Alvarez in November 2016.

victory boxing championship Dustin Poirier Conor McGregor lightweight fights

