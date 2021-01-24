Pakistani origin Russian scientist 'invents cure for COVID-19'

(Karachi) Pakistani origin Russian scientist Prof. Dr. Jan Alam has introduced a mineral-based medicine for the treatment of coronavirus, local media reported on Sunday. The medicine is based on nanotechnology and is named Minerolytevir which is a fifth generation medicine that has been registered by the Drug Regulation Authority of Pakistan (DRAP).

Speaking to media persons at the National Press Club in Islamabad the other day, Jan claimed that the medicine is free from side-effects and is completely safe for human beings. He maintained that the medicine can also be used by a day-old child.

“A patient diagnosed with COVID-19 can be cured within 10 days by using this medicine. Patients on ventilatory support can be saved by using it through nebulisation. Just one mist of spray on the face and other body parts saves a person for three to four hours in these crucial days of the pandemic,” Dr. Jan stated.

The Russian professor mentioned that he is the first scientist in the world to have invented a medicine for the treatment of coronavirus and claimed that numerous patients who had used his medicine had been cured, both in Pakistan as well as in Russia.

Alam requested the government to introduce his medicine in government hospitals to save precious lives. He highlighted that he had invented 20 medicines including that for the treatment of cancer.