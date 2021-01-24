Buzdar orders steps to maintain law and order in Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in a meeting with the provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat, here on Saturday directed to take necessary steps to maintain law and order in province.

During the meeting, both discussed important issues including strategy about upcoming Punjab Assembly session, law & order situation in the province, preparations with regard to local government elections. Views were also exchanged on current political situation, the sources claimed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021