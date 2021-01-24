Gold price up by Rs550 per tola

KARACHI: Gold on Saturday grew by Rs550 per tola on the local market, traders said.

With this increase the precious metal sold at Rs113,350 per tola.

The price of gold per 10 grams also posted an increase of Rs472 to Rs97,180 on the domestic market.

Gold was quoted trading for $1,856 per ounce, up by $11 on the world market.

Silver was available for Rs1,300 per tola; Rs1114.54 per 10 grams and $25.56 per ounce, traders said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021