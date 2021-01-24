Seven accused identified in hate speech case

KARACHI: A witness identified seven accused in anti-terrorism court on Saturday in a hearing of the case pertaining to hate speech and attack on a private television channel office.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leaders Amir Khan, Dr Farooq Sattar, Shahid Pasha and others were present in hearing of the case. A key witness of the case Inspector Shabbir Haider identified seven accused.