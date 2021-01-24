Residential, commercial buildings: Task force formed to prevent fire incidents

KARACHI: The district administration of Karachi South has formed a task force to check fire prevention and safety measures in the high rise buildings and commercial establishments.

The task force will also determine the facts causing frequent fire incidents and recommend remedial measures and also ensure the corrections in gaps identified in buildings, factories in coordination with all stakeholders. The task force has been formed in compliance to Sindh High Court (SHC) orders.

The first meeting of task force held under the chair of additional deputy commissioner south where after due deliberation it was decided that that building/site plans shall only be approved having fire safety mechanism in the structure and no exceptions would be made in this regard. The task force decided that completion certificate would only be issued after verification of fire safety mechanism by the relevant authorities.

It was maintained that fire safety trainings would be imparted to the administrations of apartments and commercial establishments.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021