ANL 28.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.49%)
ASC 16.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
ASL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.46%)
AVN 93.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.04%)
BOP 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
BYCO 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
DGKC 110.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
EPCL 47.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.15%)
FCCL 21.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.7%)
FFBL 27.97 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
FFL 19.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.41%)
HASCOL 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
HUBC 86.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.16%)
HUMNL 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
JSCL 31.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.41%)
KAPCO 40.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 16.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
MLCF 43.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.44%)
PAEL 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PIBTL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.69%)
POWER 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PPL 93.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.42%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.34%)
PTC 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
SNGP 44.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.31%)
TRG 108.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.12%)
UNITY 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,856 Decreased By ▼ -9.94 (-0.2%)
BR30 24,724 Decreased By ▼ -96.85 (-0.39%)
KSE100 45,868 Decreased By ▼ -116.42 (-0.25%)
KSE30 19,061 Decreased By ▼ -87.18 (-0.46%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

CM Balochistan inaugurates Western Bypass

PPI 24 Jan 2021

HUB: Chief Minister Balochistan, Jam Kamal Khan arrived visited Hub on Saturday, where he inaugurated Western Bypass which was completed with the estimated cost of rupees Rs63 crore to connect industrial city Hub with Karachi.

Khan also laid the foundation stone of eastern bypass road. While giving briefing about eastern bypass road, Khan was informed that a five kilometre road project would be executed with the estimated cost of Rs 150 million and completed within one year which would connect Hub city with Sakran Road.

Jam Kamal Khan Western Bypass industrial city Hub road project

CM Balochistan inaugurates Western Bypass

Chinese companies to speed up export of COVID-19 vaccines to Pakistan

Only RLNG-based licences to be issued for CNG stations

Voluntary separation scheme: President approves Rs9.5bn grant for PIA

UNGA adopts resolution on protection of religious sites: FO

US to reverse ‘draconian’ immigration policies, Biden tells Mexican president

Blackstone-backed Patria eyes expansion in Latam, Asia

IT Services, IT-enabled Services: No new tax imposed, FBR clarifies

Freezing of assets: Landmark IHC verdict deprecates NAB’s practice

Cellular licence renewal, additional spectrum auction: PTA re-initiates its process for AJK, G-B

Foreign funding case: Open hearing after scrutiny committee’s report: ECP

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.