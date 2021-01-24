CM Balochistan inaugurates Western Bypass

HUB: Chief Minister Balochistan, Jam Kamal Khan arrived visited Hub on Saturday, where he inaugurated Western Bypass which was completed with the estimated cost of rupees Rs63 crore to connect industrial city Hub with Karachi.

Khan also laid the foundation stone of eastern bypass road. While giving briefing about eastern bypass road, Khan was informed that a five kilometre road project would be executed with the estimated cost of Rs 150 million and completed within one year which would connect Hub city with Sakran Road.