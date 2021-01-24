HCCI grieved over death of ex-SVP Shakir Memon

HYDERABAD: Patron General of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Goharullah, President Fahad Hussain Sheikh, Senior Vice President Muhammad Waseem G, Vice President Muhammad Ismail Sheikh and members of the Working Committee have expressed their profound grief and deep sorrow on the sad demise of member working committee and former Senior Vice President HCCI Mohammed Shakir Memon.

President HCCI Fahad Hussain Sheikh said that the business community has lost a good businessman and a sympathetic person. He said that Shakir Memon as Senior Vice President HCCI rendered valuable services for the welfare of the citizens of Hyderabad which would be long remembered.

He was also the Chairman of the Red Crescent Hospital, Vice President of the Anti-TB Association, Trustee of the Senior Citizen Welfare Trust and has been remained District Governor of the Lions Club in 2002-03. He has been actively involved in the welfare of the poor and orphans, human rights and the promotion of religious and secular education as well as provided services to protect citizens from infectious diseases. Fahad Hussain Sheikh offered condolences to bereaved family and prayed that Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give them courage and patience to bear this loss.

