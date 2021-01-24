Special court rejects plea of Rana Sanaullah

LAHORE: A special court for control of narcotics substance on Saturday rejected the plea of unblocking identity card and restoration of bank account of former law minister Rana Sanaullah Khan enabling him to receive salary from the National Assembly. The court hearing drug recovery case against Rana Sanaullah, directed the prosecution to supply readable copies of the statements to the defence counsel till February 04.

Earlier the defence counsel objected that the copies were incomplete and also not readable but the prosecutor, rejected the claim of the defence counsel and said he did not try to read. An Anti Narcotics Force had arrested Rana Sanaullah on July 01, 2019 and claimed to have recovered 15kg heroin from his vehicle. The FIR was lodged under section 9(C) of Control of Narcotic Substances Act 1997. Rana Sanaullah had secured his bail from the Lahore High Court in December 2019.

