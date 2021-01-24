Broadsheet would be Panama-II for opposition, says Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz on Saturday said the Broadsheet issue had exposed the NRO politics and it would not be anything less than Panama-II for the opposition.

In a statement, he said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders were baffled, and they could not misguide the people with their ‘lies.’

The minister said PDM had lost its spirit, and the opposition had been left with only disappointment, failure, and humiliation.

Shibli said those who wanted to dislodge an elected government had lost their credibility.

He said when Imran Khan was establishing universities and cancer hospital for the underprivileged segments of the society, Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari were constructing their palaces at Avenfield and Surrey by ‘looting the poor.’

He said Imran Khan was known for his firm resolve and steadfastness and those who had plundered the national wealth would have to answer for it.

