Jan 24, 2021
Hate literature: Govt to take action against publishers and distributors

Recorder Report 24 Jan 2021

LAHORE: The federal and Punjab governments have decided to join hands against those publishing and distributing hatred literatures.

The decision was taken during a meeting among Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad and Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Peer Noor-ul-Haq Qadri held here on Saturday.

They also pledged to take indiscriminate action against those who deliver hatred and provoking speeches.

The meeting stressed upon taking all possible measures for further improving law and order situation and security arrangements and in this connection it agreed on effective coordination between the Federation and Punjab.

On the occasion, Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad said that his ministry will provide full support to the Punjab government to maintain law and order situation in the province.

“People have rejected those who give priority to their vested interest on national interest,” he added.

Federal Religious Affairs Minister Peer Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said that there is a dire need to promote the sentiments of patience, tolerance and moderation.

“Pakistan needed unity at this moment than ever before,” he observed.

The Chief Minister said that all necessary steps will be taken for safeguarding the life and property of the people.

He further said that the incumbent government will take all steps to ensure rule of law in the province.

“No one will be allowed to take the law into hands; protection of lives and property of people is the top priority of his government,” he added.

