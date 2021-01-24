ANL 28.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.49%)
Pakistan

Bringing no confidence motion against ‘selected’ one of options: Rana

Recorder Report 24 Jan 2021

LAHORE: Terming the PTI government as ‘fake,’ Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab president Rana Sanaullah said on Saturday that bringing no confidence motion against the “selected” is one of the options, hence, the possibility of moving forward in this regard cannot to ruled out. Talking to media, here Saturday, the PML-N leader demanded ban on those parties which are running on foreign funding. “The money taken from Indian and Israeli lobbies was spent in Pakistan, and accountability of every penny will be held; the courts will soon hear cases against the selected,” he said.

The PML-N leader said those who had been blaming others for three years have turned out to be the culprits.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has their confession and there is no other option but to punish them, he stressed. Rana Sanaullah said, “Fake narcotics case was lodged against me on the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Case copies have not been provided even after one and three quarter years. All fake cases will end by single order and that time will soon come.” The PML-N Punjab president alleged that Broadsheet owner had connivance with the sitting rulers. He said there are shortages of wheat, sugar and medicines and the people are cursing the so-called rulers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

