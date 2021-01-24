ANL 28.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.49%)
Pakistan

Pak-US Business Council chief greets Biden

Recorder Report 24 Jan 2021

KARACHI: Iftikhar Ali Malik, founder President of Pak-US Business Council, President of SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Chairman United Business Group, has congratulated Joe Biden on assuming the office in White House & hoped will get accesses to the US market at zero rated duty being old and trusted alley. He said that under Biden’s rule, Pakistan would be provided with zero-rated free market access to US markets and compensation for losses incurred in the context of the war on terror.

Iftikhar Ali Malik said that the products manufactured in Pakistan are very good in terms of quality and there is a huge potential for their consumption in the US markets.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Joe Biden White House Iftikhar Ali Malik SAARC Pak US Business Council US market

