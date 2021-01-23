ANL 28.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.49%)
Sousa withdraws from Australian Open due to strict COVID-19 protocols

  • Seventy-two players are currently confined to their rooms in Melbourne ahead of the Feb. 8-21 Grand Slam after positive cases were discovered on three flights ferrying them to Australia.
  • Sousa said he tested positive for COVID-19 before his departure but has since returned a negative test and is asymptomatic.
Reuters 23 Jan 2021

Portugal's Joao Sousa says he will not travel to Melbourne for the Australian Open despite returning a negative test for COVID-19 due to the Australian government's strict protocols on a mandatory 14-day quarantine period upon arrival.

Seventy-two players are currently confined to their rooms in Melbourne ahead of the Feb. 8-21 Grand Slam after positive cases were discovered on three flights ferrying them to Australia.

Sousa said he tested positive for COVID-19 before his departure but has since returned a negative test and is asymptomatic.

"Even though I already tested negative and have no symptoms, due to the strict rules of the Australian government, I won't be able to travel," Sousa wrote on Instagram on Saturday.

Sousa has not missed the main draw of a Grand Slam since 2013 when he was eliminated in the Wimbledon qualifiers.

The 31-year-old joins former world number one Andy Murray among players withdrawing from the year's first Grand Slam after testing positive for the virus.

tennis Australian Open COVID19 lockdown COVID 19 protocols Joao Sousa

