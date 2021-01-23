PDM just politicising foreign funding case: Farrukh Habib

FAISALABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central leader and Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib said on Saturday that the opposition alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was just beating about the bush.

Addressing a media conference at Faisalabad Municipal Corporation (FMC) here, he said the opposition parties could not get any NRO [deal] by making hue and cry on the issue of foreign funds case against the PTI.

He said that Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) and Pakistan people's Party (PPP) were trying to cover up their misdeeds, loot and plunder by levelling false allegations against the PTI.

He said that Article 13 of the Political Parties Act 2002 clearly described that it was imperative for all political parties to disclose their sources of funds, but the opposition was making unwarranted noise. He said money-laundering proofs were found in the opposition parties' accounts.

He criticised Maulana Fazlur Rehman and said that notices had been issued to 19 parties on foreign funding and now the Maulana would also have to show receipts because now he would also not be allowed to flee.

Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Labour Shakeel Shahid and other party leaders were also present.