Court adjourns hearing of drug-trafficking case against Rana Sanaullah till Feb 4

LAHORE: A special court on Saturday adjourned hearing of a drug-trafficking case against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Rana Sanaullah till February 4.

Special Court for the Control of Narcotics Substances Judge Shakir Hasan conducted the case proceedings, wherein Rana Sanaullah also appeared.

A prosecutor on behalf of Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) provided copies of statements of witnesses to the defence counsel at the start of proceedings, in accordance with previous court orders.

At this, the court announced to indict the accused on January 30, observing that all legal requirements had been fulfilled for the purpose.

However, the defence counsel raised objection that copies of the statements of the witnesses were not readable. He pleaded with the court to direct prosecution for providing clear copies.

To this, the prosecutor submitted that the copies were readable and anyone could read them if he wanted.

Subsequently, the court ordered prosecution for providing clear copies of the statements and adjourned hearing till February 4, while delaying the indictment date.

On July 1, 2019 the ANF officials arrested Rana Sanaullah, who served as the Punjab law minister during the former PML-N government, from Islamabad-Lahore Motorway near Sukheki, while he was traveling from Faisalabad to Lahore.

The ANF had registered an FIR against the PML-N leader under 9-C, 15 and 17 of the Control of Narcotic Substances Act. It was alleged that the ANF recovered 15-kilogram heroin and other drugs from Rana Sanaullah's car, whereas the operation was conducted on a tip-off.

The Lahore High Court had granted bail to Rana Sanaullah in the case.