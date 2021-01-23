Session court extends two days remand of Osama Satti case's accused

ANL 28.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.49%)
APP 23 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: District and Sessions Judge Tahir Mehmood Khan has extended the physical remand of five policemen arrested in the Osama Sati case by two days and ordered them to be produced before an anti-terrorism court.

The arrested police officials Mudassar Iqbal, Shakeel Ahmed, Mohammad Mustafa, Saeed Ahmed and Iftikhar Ahmed were produced in the court of Judicial Magistrate Suleiman Badar but due to the holiday in the Judicial complex they were produced in the court of District and Sessions Judge.

Presenting in the court, it was requested that apart from the laboratory report of blood samples and weapons, the report of JIT has not been received yet.

It is requested that the remand be extended, on which the court granted two days physical remand to the accused.

Court directed that the accused be produced before the relevant anti-terrorism court two days later.

Earlier, the accused were brought to the district court under tight security where the relatives of Osama Satti staged a peaceful protest.

