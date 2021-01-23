Biden Administration to review U.S-Taliban deal

The United States will review the peace agreement reached with the Taliban, according to an announcement from the White House.

Jake Sullivan, the Biden Administration's National Security Adviser, spoke with his Afghan counterpart Hamdullah Mohib, and "made clear the United States’ intention to review [the deal]".

The announcement clarified that Washington wants to verify that the Taliban is "living up to its commitments to cut ties with terrorist groups, to reduce violence in Afghanistan, and to engage in meaningful negotiations with the Afghan government and other stakeholders”.

The announcement also "underscored that the US will support the peace process with a robust and regional diplomatic effort, which will aim to help the two sides achieve a durable and just political settlement and permanent ceasefire”.

In an announcement on Twitter, Mohib tweeted that the two sides “agreed to work toward a permanent ceasefire and a just and durable peace” in the country.

Washington struck a deal with the Taliban in Qatar last year, to begin the withdrawal of American troops in return for security guarantees from the armed group and a commitment to initiate peace talks with the Afghan government.

Unfortunately, violence across Afghanistan has surged despite the two sides engaging in talks since September 2020.

The Taliban said they remained “committed to the agreement and honour our commitments”, adding that “We expect the other side to remain committed to the agreement too", according to Mohammad Naeem, the group’s spokesman in Qatar.

On Tuesday, Biden’s nominee for Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, told his Senate confirmation hearing “we want to end this so-called forever war”.