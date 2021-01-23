ANL 28.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.49%)
GlobalWafers further raises bid for Siltronic to 4.35bn euros

  • The proposal has been in jeopardy after hardly any shareholders, besides Siltronic's former parent company Wacker Chemie which has 30.8%, accepted it.
  • GlobalWafers Chief Executive Doris Hsu said the revised terms were its final offer and that the offer reflected a fair price for all shareholders.
Reuters 23 Jan 2021

BERLIN: Taiwan's Globalwafers further raised its offer for Germany's Siltronic by 150 million euros ($183 million) on Saturday as it tries to win over the target's shareholders to its bid to create a leading player in the global silicon wafer industry.

The sweetened offer, which values Siltronic at 4.35 billion euros, came just a day after Globalwafers previously increased its offer, which would create the world's second-largest player in the 300 millimeter wafers market behind Japan's Shin-Etsu .

The proposal has been in jeopardy after hardly any shareholders, besides Siltronic's former parent company Wacker Chemie which has 30.8%, accepted it.

GlobalWafers said it would increase the all-cash bid to 145 euros per share, 16% more than its original offer of 125 euros, having on Friday hiked its bid for the Munich-based rival by 450 million euros or 140 euros per share.

GlobalWafers Chief Executive Doris Hsu said the revised terms were its final offer and that the offer reflected a fair price for all shareholders.

Siltronic shareholders have until Jan. 27 to tender their shares in favour of the deal, which is subject to an acceptance threshold of 65%. Siltronic's management supports the deal.

