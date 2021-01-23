Pakistan
Govt supporting small and medium enterprises to provide job opportunities: Dar
23 Jan 2021
ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar has said the government is supporting small and medium enterprises to provide job opportunities to the youth.
Talking to a private television channel, he said seventy three thousand students are being imparted technical education in 500 institutions across the country.
Usman Dar said the young people, after acquiring adequate skills, can get support from Kamyab Jawan Programme, and utilize their energies in small enterprises.
Govt supporting small and medium enterprises to provide job opportunities: Dar
