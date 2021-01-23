Broadsheet issue exposes politics of NRO: Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz has said the Broadsheet issue has exposed the politics of National Reconciliation Ordinances (NROs) and it will prove Panama-II for the opposition.

In a statement on Saturday, he said the PML-N leaders are baffled and they cannot misguide people with their lies.

He said Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has lost its spirit, and the opposition has been left with only disappointment, failure and humiliation.

Shibli Faraz said those who wanted to dislodge an elected government have lost their own respect among people.

He said when Imran Khan Khan was establishing universities and cancer hospital for the underprivileged segments of the society, Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari were constructing their palaces at Avenfield and Surrey by looting the poor.

He said Imran Khan is known for his firm resolve and steadfastness. He said those who have plundered the national wealth will have to answer for it.