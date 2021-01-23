ANL 28.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.49%)
Pakistan

Beginning of a new dimensions in Pak-US ties: Moeed Yusuf

  • He said we are going to adopt a different approach in strengthening Pak-US relations.
APP 23 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Security Dr. Moeed Yusuf Saturday said that Pakistan was beginning talks with new US administration on new dimensions to further enhance the bilateral ties and collaborate on global challenges of common interest.

"Our concerns about India will also be put forth to newly elected US president but our prime focus will be on the issues of global health, investment in Pakistan and others", he said while speaking to Radio Pakistan's current Affair program.

He said we are going to adopt a different approach in strengthening Pak-US relations.

There is a possibility of cooperation for the implementation of climate change agreements, he mentioned.

Pakistan can work as a bridge between the US and China in the evolving global order in the coming years, he hoped.

