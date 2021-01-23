ANL 28.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.49%)
COVID-19 claims 43 lives, infects 1,927 more in 24 hours

  • During the last 24 hours most of the deaths had occurred in Sindh followed by the Punjab.
APP 23 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: The national tally of total active COVID-19 cases in the country on Saturday reached 35,063 with 1,927 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 1,737 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Forty three corona patients, 40 were under treatment in hospital and three in their respective homes or quarantines died on Friday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the last 24 hours most of the deaths had occurred in Sindh followed by the Punjab.

It added that out of the total 43 deaths during last 24 hours 28 patients died on ventilators.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 38 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 38 percent, Bahawalpur 32 percent and Lahore 34 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in Four major areas of Peshawar 44 percent, Multan 36 percent, Karachi 40 percent and Rawalpindi 27 percent.

Around 301 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Balochistan.

Some 40,403 tests were conducted across the country on Friday, including 6,760 in Sindh, 18,729 in Punjab, 6,664 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 6,860 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 624 in Balochistan, 445 in GB, and 321 in AJK.

