Opposition’s cries going up to heaven after Broadsheet Inquiry Commission formed: Fawad

  • He warned the opposition by saying, “You have two options, either refund the money or face imprisonment”.
APP 23 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Saturday said the opposition’s cries were going up to heaven after knowing that the members of Broadsheet Inquiry Commission were unpurchasable.

The federal minister rejected opposition’s criticism over the selection of committee members for probing into Broadsheet agreement and said “the opposition wanted to form a commission on broadsheet based on Rafiq Tarar, Iftikhar Chaudhry and Malik Qayyum”.

“The opposition knew that they will be held accountable by those people (nominated in the committee) who are difficult to buy and their cries up will go up to heaven and this is what is happening right now”, Chaudhry Fawad said.

He warned the opposition by saying, “You have two options, either refund the money or face imprisonment”.

It is pertinent to mention here that Broadsheet Inquiry Commission was formed headed by the Former Supreme Court judge, Azmat Saeed Sheikh to examine the circumstances relating to the Broadsheet agreement and subsequent arbitration proceedings that resulted in substantial loss to the national exchequer.

